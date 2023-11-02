Newspaper: Karabakh MPs holding closed discussions in Armenia

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily continues to inquire from the MPs forcibly displaced from Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] [to Armenia] as a result of the [military] aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan why they do not convene a special session of the National Assembly [(NA)] of Artsakh in the RA after the forcible occupation of Artsakh [by Azerbaijan] and raise the matter of self-determination.
Aram Harutyunyan, an MP of the Free Motherland-UCA Faction [of the Artsakh parliament], in response to this question of ours, said that they still only have closed discussions.
"Either the MPs or the NA leadership should take the initiative to convene a special session. But at the moment there are still closed discussions regarding the situation around Artsakh and Armenia; many issues are still not publicly discussed," he said.
According to the MP, they cannot say much publicly in this situation. "The time will come, we will talk, we can't talk much now yet; if it were public, we would talk."
Let's observe that all Artsakh MPs unanimously say that they are still in closed discussions. It is an impression that they are waiting for something and have no intention to launch clear steps in the near future.