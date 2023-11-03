Germany FM to visit EU monitoring mission in Armenia, center for reception of refugees from Karabakh

Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, will arrive in Armenia Friday. During her visit, she will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Also, Baerbock will visit the European Union (EU) civil monitoring mission in Armenia, and the center for the reception of Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, the German embassy in Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"Germany stands for stable peace, political and economic diversification of the region, and close and good relations with Europe. Building trust and establishing reconciliation in the region is very important. The main goal is a negotiated, comprehensive peaceful solution so that Armenians and Azerbaijanis can live peacefully and safely within their national borders. We support the swift resumption of trilateral talks through the mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel," the German embassy added.