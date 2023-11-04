Israel hits UN school serving as refugee camp

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school building north of Gaza was hit by an Israeli air force missile attack, WAFA reports.
According to him, the school in the al-Saftawi area served as a shelter for several thousand displaced people. The raid killed dozens of people inside the building, the agency reports.
Al Jazeera TV channel earlier informed that over 20 people died as a result of an Israeli military airstrike on a school facility in Gaza City. This school had provided shelter for hundreds of Palestinians who had been displaced from their homes due to the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Numerous other people sustained injuries.
On November 2, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told CNN that more than 20 people were killed in an Israeli air force attack at a UN school in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. He reported that within a single day, three UNRWA schools were attacked, with around 20,000 people found shelter within them.