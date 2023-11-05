News
Armenia to participate in 6th China International Import Expo
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Shanghai will host the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) from November 5 to 10. As an Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from Shanghai, more than 3,400 exhibitors and 394 thousand professional visitors will be presented at the exhibition. The total exhibition space covers approximately 367,000 square meters. More than a hundred top executives from Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders came to China to attend CIIE.
The exhibition is set to receive visitors from 154 nations, regions, and international organizations. About 70 states, including Armenia, will present national expositions.
