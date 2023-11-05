IDF continues to destroy Hamas tunnels

The troops of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to destroy Hamas tunnels, IDF wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“While Hamas obstructs their civilians from getting to safety in southern Gaza, Hamas hides within their intricate network of terror tunnels.
IDF troops uncovered multiple access points during operational activity in Northern Gaza.”
According to Israeli media, the Army Corps of Engineers has launched a large-scale operation to destroy Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip and has already blown up more than a hundred of them.