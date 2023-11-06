News
Congressman Frank Pallone: Potential attacks by Azerbaijan’s Aliyev against southern Armenia requires US action
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Frank Pallone, a member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress and Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, has once again emphasized the need for the US to provide security and humanitarian assistance to Armenia.

As the Congressman noted on X, former Twitter, he announced this at Sunday’s event on the 35th anniversary of the consecration of the St. Stepanos Armenian church in the Elberon community of New Jersey.

“Spoke at St. Stepanos Armenian church's 35th anniversary about the need for the U.S. to provide security & humanitarian assistance for Armenia in the aftermath of the Azerbaijani invasion of Artsakh. Potential attacks by Aliyev against southern Armenia requires U.S. action,” Pallone wrote.
