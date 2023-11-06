News
Armenia-Egypt trade and economic ties to develop, business conference to be held
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Hrachya Poladyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Egypt, on Sunday met with Sherif Yehia, First Deputy of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, the embassy of Armenia in Egypt, informed on Facebook.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed the opportunities for developing trade and economic relations between Armenia and Egypt as well as stressed the need to deepen cooperation between the chambers of commerce in the two countries.

“Emphasizing the importance of the formation of new ties between the businessmen of the two countries and attracting mutual investments, the interlocutors reached an agreement to make efforts towards holding a business conference within the framework of the session of the Armenian-Egyptian Joint Government Committee scheduled to be held in Cairo in February 2024,” the embassy added.
