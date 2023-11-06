About 4bn drams to be earmarked to housing construction project for Karabakh refugees in Armenia

In 2024, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia plans to allocate about 4 billion drams to the housing construction program for forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh. Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, announced this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Monday

According to him, state support of 2 billion drams will be provided for 4,032 displaced families from various settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh to continue the program of acquiring residential real estate or building individual apartments in Armenia.

"As of now, 1,735 families have been provided with apartments within the framework of the program," Mkrtchyan said.

The process is ongoing for some certificate holders, he added.

As for the project for the construction of individual residential houses in the border settlements of Armenia, financial support of about 475 million drams will be provided to 500 beneficiaries who have received a mortgage loan for this purpose.

"By the way, 180 families have already become beneficiaries," the minister added.