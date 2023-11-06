News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
About 4bn drams to be earmarked to housing construction project for Karabakh refugees in Armenia
About 4bn drams to be earmarked to housing construction project for Karabakh refugees in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics, Society

In 2024, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia plans to allocate about 4 billion drams to the housing construction program for forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh. Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, announced this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Monday

According to him, state support of 2 billion drams will be provided for 4,032 displaced families from various settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh to continue the program of acquiring residential real estate or building individual apartments in Armenia.

"As of now, 1,735 families have been provided with apartments within the framework of the program," Mkrtchyan said.

The process is ongoing for some certificate holders, he added.

As for the project for the construction of individual residential houses in the border settlements of Armenia, financial support of about 475 million drams will be provided to 500 beneficiaries who have received a mortgage loan for this purpose.

"By the way, 180 families have already become beneficiaries," the minister added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly stresses need to respect Karabakh Armenians’ rights
MP Arman Yeghoyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, said in a statement on Tuesday that…
 Karabakh Armenian historical, cultural monuments’ preservation issues presented at ICCROM General Assembly meeting
Harutyun Vanyan, Head of the Department of Protection of History and Cultural Monuments of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, delivered a report in this regard…
 Human lives with concrete names: We had lost our home already 3 times
The Armenian MFA spox shared the stories of forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Replacement of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, delivery of weapons to Russia completed
And one of the observation points in Shushi city was closed, the Russian MoD added…
 Armenia Investigative Committee launches criminal prosecution against Azerbaijan military, political leadership
As well as against the head of the press and public relations department of Qarabag football club of Azerbaijan…
 Switzerland defines specific actions for extending humanitarian assistance in Armenia with 1.5M Swiss francs
This money will be distributed among key humanitarian actors on the ground...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos