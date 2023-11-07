Armenia ex-MP Aragats Akhoyan arrested

Aragats Akhoyan, a former MP of the National Assembly of Armenia, has been arrested. Vahagn Chakhalyan, a member of the opposition Kamq (Will) initiative, reported this on Facebook.
According to reports, Akhoyan was detained for making a social media post containing calls for violence.
In 2021, Aragats Akhoyan was accused of attempting to occupy the main Armenian government building. On January 28, 2021, numerous people had assembled at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan for a protest demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan, and some of the participants tried to enter the main government building. After that incident, more than two dozen persons, including Akhoyan, were detained. And in April 2022, it became known that Akhoyan was charged under the Criminal Code article on public calls for violence, publicly justifying or advocating violence.