Incident occurs near Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

An incident occurred near the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The footage shows that a man who was walking with a child on the street gets into an argument with a passer-by, who was walking with three other people.

Then the argument escalates into a fight.

At the end of the video, the man is seen wiping his eyes with his hands. Probably one of those four people spat on this man walking with a child.

Father Aghan Gogchyan, the Divan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this incident had happened on October 28 near the Patriarchate.

Gogchyan added that the incident was recorded on the video cameras of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, and the man with the child is Assyrian.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
