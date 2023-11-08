News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Information on health, detention conditions of 16 Armenian captives in Azerbaijan is transmitted to their families
Information on health, detention conditions of 16 Armenian captives in Azerbaijan is transmitted to their families
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Information about the 16 Armenians captured by Azerbaijan as a result of the military aggression of September 19-20, including the military and political leaders, military personnel, and civilians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has been transferred to their families. Hasmik Samvelyan, press officer of the office of the representative of Armenia on international legal matters, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this, and added that the relatives of these captured Armenians were provided with information about their health and detention conditions, as well as photos.

It was noted that the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) petitioned to Azerbaijan, at the request of Armenia, and received data on these captured persons.

"Now is the phase of objections. That is, if the Armenian side records violations of human rights based on the information received about the captives, it will submit the objections to the international court," said Samvelyan.

In turn, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am that on October 20, they had visited eight members of Artsakh's military and political leadership who are imprisoned in Azerbaijan, and already this month they visited other Armenians captured by Azerbaijan on and after September 19.

"This time we did not visit the members of the military-political leadership of Artsakh. In November, for the first time, we were able to visit the people we were informed about by the Azerbaijani authorities. I just can't note their number. We gave them the opportunity to exchange family news," said Zaruhi Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ukraine ambassador to Azerbaijan makes another anti-Armenian statement
This is not the first time when Vladyslav Kanevskyi indulges in anti-Armenian demarches…
 G7 expresses concern over forced displacement of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
“We urge Azerbaijan to fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and welcome international efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs for those who have been displaced,” the G7 FMs added in their joint statement…
 Pashinyan emphasized the importance of resolutions adopted by PACE regarding the rights of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh
Nikol Pashinyan referred to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy and the resulting humanitarian situation...
 Paris mayor: Azerbaijan is guilty of destroying Karabakh’s Armenian heritage, arresting its officials
Anne Hidalgo gave details of her discussions with the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo…
 Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly stresses need to respect Karabakh Armenians’ rights
MP Arman Yeghoyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, said in a statement on Tuesday that…
 Karabakh Armenian historical, cultural monuments’ preservation issues presented at ICCROM General Assembly meeting
Harutyun Vanyan, Head of the Department of Protection of History and Cultural Monuments of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, delivered a report in this regard…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos