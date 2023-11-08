Information on health, detention conditions of 16 Armenian captives in Azerbaijan is transmitted to their families

Information about the 16 Armenians captured by Azerbaijan as a result of the military aggression of September 19-20, including the military and political leaders, military personnel, and civilians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has been transferred to their families. Hasmik Samvelyan, press officer of the office of the representative of Armenia on international legal matters, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this, and added that the relatives of these captured Armenians were provided with information about their health and detention conditions, as well as photos.

It was noted that the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) petitioned to Azerbaijan, at the request of Armenia, and received data on these captured persons.

"Now is the phase of objections. That is, if the Armenian side records violations of human rights based on the information received about the captives, it will submit the objections to the international court," said Samvelyan.

In turn, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am that on October 20, they had visited eight members of Artsakh's military and political leadership who are imprisoned in Azerbaijan, and already this month they visited other Armenians captured by Azerbaijan on and after September 19.

"This time we did not visit the members of the military-political leadership of Artsakh. In November, for the first time, we were able to visit the people we were informed about by the Azerbaijani authorities. I just can't note their number. We gave them the opportunity to exchange family news," said Zaruhi Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office.