4 current, former employees of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department commit suicide in one day

Four current and former employees of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department have committed suicide in one day, reports the Los Angeles Times, citing the sheriff's statement.
There is no indication that these deaths were related or that foul play was involved.
The suicide deaths of these four current and former Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department employees over a 24-hour span have prompted a plea from Sheriff Robert Luna urging deputies to check on the well-being of their colleagues and friends.
"We are shocked to learn of these deaths. . . . During these difficult times, it is important for employees, regardless of title or position, to look out for the well-being of fellow employees and friends," the sheriff said in an email to his aides.
