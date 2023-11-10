Newspaper: Armenia authorities use all possible means to ‘catch’ Karabakh president’s ‘fear’

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The authorities are using all possible means to "catch the fear" of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] President Samvel Shahramanyan, so that he will give up not only the political struggle, but also the idea of forming an Artsakh government-in-exile. Although there is no such process by and large, there are only conversations, discussions. The RA authorities want even the word "Artsakh" not to be used.
Yesterday, Andranik Kocharyan, who heads the [parliamentary] inquiry committee of the 44-day war [in 2020], said that they might invite Shahramanyan to the committee. There is still 1 month left in the term of the committee's activities. Meanwhile, during the war, Shahramanyan was the minister of military patriotism, youth, sports, tourism, and had no connection with the military front.
Kocharyan indirectly admitted that the questioning of Shahramanyan is beyond the functions of the committee. "It is worth asking Mr. Shahramanyan some questions related to the realities after the 44-day war, which are related to both armaments and de-Armenianization, as well as the documents of capitulation nature that were signed."
Let's note that Shahramanyan also is not against cooperation with RA authorities either. Yesterday he petitioned to the prosecutor general with a "request" that "the RA prosecutor's office accept the publications about the abuses, looting by AR [Artsakh Republic] officials as crime reports and investigate [them] in accordance with the law."