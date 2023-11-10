News
Russia representative not included among International Court of Justice judges for first time since 1946
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia’s representative, Judge Kirill Gevorgian, who has been a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the United Nations (UN) since 2015, was not re-elected for a second term.

During the respective voting held Thursday at the UN General Assembly, Gevorgian lost to the Romanian representative Bogdan-Lucian Aurescu, who was supported by 117 members of the General Assembly.

Ex-Soviet and Russian judges have served in the UN judicial system since 1946. Thus, Russia will not be represented at the ICJ for the first time since then.

The ICJ consists of 15 judges whose term of office is nine years. At the same time, elections are held every three years for five vacant seats. There is no prohibition to serve several consecutive terms.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
