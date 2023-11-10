News
Armenia parliament committee approves agreement on cooperation, mutual assistance in customs matters with India
Armenia parliament committee approves agreement on cooperation, mutual assistance in customs matters with India
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia on Friday gave a positive conclusion to the ratification of the agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters with India.

"We [Armenia] are the first to ratify this agreement; the government of India has not yet ratified [it]," said Ashot Muradyan, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, as he presented the respective initiative.

According to him, this agreement was signed on June 23 in Brussels. It provides for the provision of mutual administrative assistance in matters related to customs, as well as the setting up of information exchange procedures for these purposes.

In addition, direct communication will be established between the relevant agencies of the two countries, which, according to the representative of the Armenian government, will have a positive effect on the detection of violation of customs rules of goods during imports from India to Armenia and exports from Armenia to India.
