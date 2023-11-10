The most popular games whose fans are most often attacked by hackers

Realme to present cheapest flagship smartphone: How much will it cost and what specifications will it have?

Armenia PM meets with US Assistant Secretary of State, in Paris

Valneva announces U.S. FDA approval of world’s wirst Chikungunya vaccine

FM Ararat Mirzoyan, S. Korea colleague discuss efforts to establish peace in Armenia’s region

iPhone 16 to receive interesting feature: Voice assistant to ‘get smarter’ like ChatGPT

Armenia parliament committee approves agreement on cooperation, mutual assistance in customs matters with India

Armen Grigoryan, European Commission President's head of cabinet discuss Armenia-EU cooperation

Security Council chief: Armenia has petitioned to EU to expand cooperation even in security

Armen Grigoryan: EU civil monitoring mission in Armenia has changed public perception of Europe in the country

Security Council head: There is ‘European integration’ notion in Armenia

Armenia official: We have petitioned to EU in several directions in order to expand our security

NASA tests most powerful Ion Engine in history: Where are they planning to use it?

Glovo Launched the "The Courier’s Pledge" Program in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Security Council chief: Armenia ready to come to Brussels, reach end point, sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Mikhail Galuzin: Moscow ready to host Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting

Armenia to host OSCE Parliamentary Assembly autumn meeting, Azerbaijan to not attend

Festival planned in Armenia canceled after Russian film director writes about Azerbaijan ‘Victory Day’

WHO updates its guidance on treatments for COVID-19

Armenia premier attends Sixth Paris Peace Forum opening ceremony (PHOTOS)

Armenia official: We have never had such intense dialogue with the West, Europe on security topic

Fukushima to Kerobyan: Armenia agricultural products will be particularly interesting to Japan market (PHOTOS)

How much did production of iPhone 15 Pro Max increase due to titanium frame?

Armenian Genocide monument vandalized in UK

Europa League: Goals, saves of the week

Iran FM announces inevitable expansion of scale of war in Middle East

New report by World Bank offers roadmap for improving public spending efficiency in Armenia

Arshile Gorky masterpiece ‘Charred Beloved I’ sold for $23.4M

Man receives first eye transplant in step toward one day restoring sight

Google will start deleting millions of Gmail accounts in December

Armenia’s Pashinyan calls talks with France’s Macron ‘excellent’

Champions League: Assists of the week

Karabakh ombudsman on European Commission President: People can be such hypocritical

Monument watch: About ‘Azerbaijani’ excavations in Karabakh’s Tigranakert

Adam Schiff submits resolution to US Congress, demanding sanctions on Azerbaijan

Small plane goes missing in Russia's Chukotka region

Russia representative not included among International Court of Justice judges for first time since 1946

Luis Suarez scores hat-trick in 19 minutes

Toyota manufactures 300 million cars in its history

Astronaut Frank Borman who led first flight to Moon dies at 95

Newspaper: Armenia authorities use all possible means to ‘catch’ Karabakh president’s ‘fear’

Armenia PM, wife, attend official dinner given on behalf of France President, wife

Google launched its AI-powered search in more than 120 countries: Where is it available?

French President received Pashinyan at the Elysee Palace

Lavrov: The West wants to be friends with Armenia against Russia

PLOS One: The amount of sugar in tea and coffee that is safe for health has been determined

Microsoft and Inworld AI partnership: AI will now help create videogames

Armenia MFA spox comments on Russia counterpart’s statement

Model Rubina Khanzadyan shares the process of creating her Carolina Herrera wedding dress

Protection of cultural and religious heritage left in Nagorno-Karabakh from vandalism and looting is crucial. Mirzoyan

Will Huawei get ahead of Samsung? Company plans to release first smartphone that will fold in two places

Ocampo: I understand it is very difficult moment for Armenians but you have to keep on fighting, you are not alone

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Erdogan: Peace will come closer if Armenia fulfills its obligation to Azerbaijan

Armenia Security Council chief to leave for Brussels

Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization is on upcoming EU FMs’ Council meeting agenda

Samsung Galaxy S24 to get function that will translate phone conversations in real time

‘One key, one lock’: Nanotechnology, the future of cancer treatment?

Picasso's ‘Woman with a watch’ sold at auction for more than $139M

Timbaland Apologizes for Saying Justin Timberlake ‘Should Have Put a Muzzle on’ Britney Spears: ‘You Have a Voice’

Russia MFA spox comments on Armenia secretary’s absence at Moscow meeting of CIS Security Councils’ chiefs

Bad news: Xiaomi to no longer produce cheap flagships, Xiaomi 15 to be more expensive than Xiaomi 14

Hayk Melikyan and Anush Nikogosyan to Celebrate Brahms' 190th Birthday in Yerevan

Directions of cooperation between Armenia, Italy armies for 2024 outlined (PHOTOS)

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized. according to the media, he suffered a stroke

Maria Zakharova: Russia will deliver 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia in coming days

Zakharova: Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan transport link should be monitored by Russia Federal Security Service

Deputy FM: There is no legal process of Armenia withdrawal from CSTO

Deputy FM: ‘Crossroads of Peace’ is an initiative to turn Armenia into regional communication hub

Armenia official comments on Azerbaijan ultimatum regarding 8 ‘enclave’ villages

The Economic Times: Armenia negotiating to join Iran's Chabahar Port, to enter India

Deputy FM: Armenia doing everything for release of Armenians illegally detained in Azerbaijan

Armenia defense minister, Italy Defense Staff chief discuss regional security (PHOTOS)

Armenia deputy FM does not clarify matter of normalizing relations with Turkey

Armenia official does not think that peace talks with Azerbaijan have reached dead end

Armenia’s Pashinyan heads to France, to meet with Macron

Germany to provide €12M loan to Armenia

Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh who are granted refugee status have right to pension, benefits in Armenia

Armenia to get €60M loan from Asian Development Bank to build new road section in Yerevan

Armenia PM traveling to France

Important update in WhatsApp: You can now hide your IP address during calls

Additional $24.3M from IMF to become available for Armenia

Yerevan to host OSCE Parliamentary Assembly fall session this month

Armenia wheat, barley, corn, buckwheat, sunflower seed, vegetable oil exports to be banned for 6 months

Experts think high doses of vitamins do more harm than good

Bitcoin exceeds $36k for first time since May 2022

4 current, former employees of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department commit suicide in one day

Muller surpasses Casillas, is now 2nd in most number of Champions League wins

Robot mistook human worker for box, killed him

Champions League: Goals, saves of the week

Lilit Makunts, Baroness Caroline Cox share views on current security, humanitarian situation in, around Armenia

Newspaper: November 9, 2020 criminal cases dropped

Champions League: Inter, Real, Bayern, Real Sociedad are in playoffs

Ararat Mirzoyan: Strong international steps paramount for normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Azerbaijanis destroy Stepan Shahumyan monument in occupied Karabakh capital Stepanakert

Follow the link and win a smartphone: How do scammers lure, trick people and steal their money?

Conference on Nagorno-Karabakh issue held in European Parliament

Do redheads really need more anesthesia?

Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Paris

Data provided by Lucy about Dinkinesh asteroid surprises scientists: What did this probe find?