FM Ararat Mirzoyan, S. Korea colleague discuss efforts to establish peace in Armenia’s region

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Paris on a working visit, on Friday met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.
The interlocutors discussed matters on the agenda of Armenian-South Korean cooperation, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. Views were exchanged on the prospects for deepening bilateral political dialogue, as well as mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, science, education, innovations, and high tech.
In the context of the most effective realization of the existing potential in the abovementioned domains, the FMs of Armenia and South Korea reaffirmed their intentions to mutually open diplomatic missions in both countries. Interaction with the Korea International Cooperation Agency was addressed, too.
Collaboration between the two countries within international platforms was also on the agenda of the meeting.
Reflecting on regional security issues, the Armenian FM briefed his South Korean counterpart on the current situation as a result of the recent Armenian ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan, and the measures being implemented to address the problems faced by more than 100,000 Armenians who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. In this context, effective interaction with international partners and organizations was also underscored. The Armenian and South Korean FMs touched also upon the efforts aimed at establishing stability and peace in Armenia’s region.