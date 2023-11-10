Armenia PM: I will officially congratulate Georgian PM upon European Council's decision

First of all, I would like to welcome the decision of the EU Commission, which recommends European Council to grant Georgia candidate status. This is very important, Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, said during his speech at the 6th Paris Peace Forum on November 10.
“I will not congratulate Prime Minister Garibashvili now, I will officially congratulate when the European Council makes a decision. We think this is a very important process and we are following developments very closely. We hope and wish Georgia every success on this path.
Unfortunately, as Prime Minister Gharibashvili said, we have many conflicts in the world, and our mutual task is to continue working to address all conflicts, realizing that it is not an easy thing. If it was easy, it would have been solved a long time ago. Unfortunately, we are now in a situation where we have a personal and political responsibility to address the conflict and do our best to succeed,” he said.