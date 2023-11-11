Iranian President: US prevented ceasefire in Gaza

The United States has prevented a ceasefire in Gaza from happening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said before leaving for a meeting of leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi Arabia, Mehr reports.

“The world should know the real face of the US. We must know the enemy. This meeting is expected by all people, especially the Islamic Ummah. [...] The Islamic countries should gather together and reach a decisive decision about Palestine,” the Iranian President said.

He emphasized that the Palestinian issue is in no way a platform for expressing opinions and making statements.

According to Raisi, it is necessary to promptly bring the bombing and blockade of Gaza to an end. He also stated that the purpose of creating the Organization of Islamic Cooperation included the Palestinian issue.

“In this meeting, we will witness the unity and convergence of Islamic countries around the issue of Palestine,” President Raisi noted.