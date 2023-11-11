News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 11
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Iranian President: US prevented ceasefire in Gaza
Iranian President: US prevented ceasefire in Gaza
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The United States has prevented a ceasefire in Gaza from happening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said before leaving for a meeting of leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi Arabia, Mehr reports.

“The world should know the real face of the US. We must know the enemy. This meeting is expected by all people, especially the Islamic Ummah. [...] The Islamic countries should gather together and reach a decisive decision about Palestine,” the Iranian President said.

He emphasized that the Palestinian issue is in no way a platform for expressing opinions and making statements.

According to Raisi, it is necessary to promptly bring the bombing and blockade of Gaza to an end. He also stated that the purpose of creating the Organization of Islamic Cooperation included the Palestinian issue.

“In this meeting, we will witness the unity and convergence of Islamic countries around the issue of Palestine,” President Raisi noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassadors accredited to Armenia visit Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts
The heads of the diplomatic…
 Hamas urges Muslim to stop normalizing relations with Israel
In addition, he…
 Iran FM announces inevitable expansion of scale of war in Middle East
Due to the increasing intensity of the war against the civilian population of Gaza, Amir-Abdollahian stated…
 G7 demands that Hamas release all hostages
“We unequivocally condemn the terror attacks by Hamas and others across Israel,” the FMs of the Group of Seven countries stated…
 G7 countries call on Iran not to support Hamas, Hezbollah
Also, they called on Tehran “to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions"…
 G7 supports principle of ‘2 states for 2 peoples’ in Middle East
It believes that this principle is the only possible basis for the settlement of the conflict, the Japanese FM said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos