Saturday
November 11
MFA summarizes last week’s participation of Armenia in UNESCO
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On November 7, the Republic of Armenia secured its second consecutive term as the Vice-President of the 42nd session of UNESCO General Conference (the previous elections were held in 2021), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO in Paris, during which he highlighted main topics of Armenia’s cooperation with the organization as well as issues of protection of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh. In the framework of the General Conference, Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the UNESCO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
