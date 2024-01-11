Nikol Pashinyan to new PM of France: I will be happy to host you in Armenia on official visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Gabriel Attal on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of France. The message reads as follows, in particular:
"Making a reference to the centuries-old Armenian-French friendship and privileged relations, I am sure that during your term of office, our governments will interact with new energy to further deepen the multi-sectoral cooperation between Armenia and France.
"Certainly, the 2021-2026 roadmap of Armenian-French economic cooperation is an effective tool serving that purpose, and I fully hope that we will use all available opportunities to ensure its successful implementation.
"I would like to emphasize that Armenia lauds the important consistent efforts of France in the process of overcoming the geopolitical challenges faced by our country and establishing long-term peace and stability in the region.
"I am deeply grateful for your constant attention to issues related to Armenia and your warm friendly disposition towards the Armenian people.
"I will be happy to host you in Armenia on an official visit, which will give an important impetus to the existing commitment at the highest level to expand our bilateral cooperation."