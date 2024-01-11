James O'Brien: US very excited that Armenia, Azerbaijan continue having strong bilateral agenda

The United States supports the signing of a peace agreement and the establishment of a stable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was announced by James O'Brien, Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State, at Thursday's online press conference—and reflecting on the current situation in the South Caucasus and the prospect of Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks.
The American diplomat emphasized that they are very excited that Yerevan and Baku continue to have a strong bilateral agenda and resolve the remaining issues between them.
There's still work to be done, and the US will be happy to help as much as it can. The US has full relations with both countries, from economy to security and political ties, so it would like both to benefit from a peace agreement, and the US will work towards that in the most acceptable way. This is another great opportunity for both governments to deliver more results for their people, O'Brien said.
According to the American official, the agenda of reforms in Armenia is very impressive.
Presidential elections are expected in Azerbaijan, and the country wants to play a role in regional economic development, O'Brien said, and expressed a belief that the peace treaty will contribute to those plans. The US would now like to discuss with both countries all the matters on the agenda, from concerns about some of the people in detention to bilateral matters, and there will be a very full agenda if moving forward, and all with the aim of encouraging a lasting and dignified peace between the two countries, James O'Brien concluded.