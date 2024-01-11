Agreement reached on developing Armenia-India trade relations

Armenia's Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, has reached an agreement with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, Piyush Goyal, to develop commercial and industrial relations between the two countries. Kerobyan informed about this in a Facebook post.
"I have reached an agreement with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal regarding the development of commercial and industrial relations between India and Armenia and concrete steps towards it during the acquaintance [meeting] held within the framework of the Vibrant Gujarat [Global Summit]," wrote the Minister of Economy of Armenia.