US State Department: Durable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan possible
US State Department: Durable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan possible
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We continue to believe that a durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, noted this at Thursday’s Department press briefing.

Patel stated this when answering a reporter’s question as to whether he senses any progress being made following the recent talks in the region by Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US.

“It’s something that the department will continue to work towards.  Obviously, Coordinator Bono, the Secretary [of State], and others continue to be deeply engaged on this," added the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department.
