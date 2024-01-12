News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Economy minister: Armenia can become transit country for India toward EAEU, European countries
Economy minister: Armenia can become transit country for India toward EAEU, European countries
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia's Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, met with India's Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on the margins of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit being held in the Indian state of Gujarat, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

During the meeting, a number of matters related to increasing the amount of trade and expansion of logistics infrastructure between the two countries, as well as the India-Iran-Armenia trade channels were discussed.

Kerobyan emphasized that Armenia can become a transit country for India toward the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and European countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iranologist: Safest way for Iran toward north is via Armenia
"The sooner Armenia finishes the construction of its section of the [North-South] road [corridor], the better,” Pooya Hosseini stated…
 Pooya Hosseini: Azerbaijan president trying to deprive Armenia of transit opportunities
"There are other forces behind Aliyev that use him to keep the region in constant tension,” said the Iranian analyst…
 Ararat Mirzoyan: Armenia should be able to make use of Azerbaijan railway
The Armenian side hopes that Azerbaijan will show a constructive approach, and the negotiations and meetings will continue, the FM stated…
 Kanaani: Iran has clear positions regarding situation in South Caucasus
“We [i.e. Iran] are making a lot of efforts to establish peace, stability, and security in the regional countries,” added the Iranian MFA spokesman…
 Zangezur is crucial route for north-south and east-west directions, Thomas de Waal says
Who would have believed a few years ago that you will see flags of the European Union and Iran in Kapan, Armenia?...
 Ambassador: More Iranian trucks will go to Black Sea via Armenia if customs duties, tolls are reduced
According to Mehdi Sobhani, some of the Iranian truckers tends to use Azerbaijan's relatively longer route to reach Georgia and the Black Sea because its tolls and fuel prices are more affordable…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos