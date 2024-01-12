Economy minister: Armenia can become transit country for India toward EAEU, European countries

Armenia's Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, met with India's Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on the margins of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit being held in the Indian state of Gujarat, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.
During the meeting, a number of matters related to increasing the amount of trade and expansion of logistics infrastructure between the two countries, as well as the India-Iran-Armenia trade channels were discussed.
Kerobyan emphasized that Armenia can become a transit country for India toward the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and European countries.