Pooya Hosseini: Azerbaijan president trying to deprive Armenia of transit opportunities

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has become active again and started talking about the so-called "Zangezur corridor." But the Iranian ambassador to Armenia responded to these claims, saying that Iran opposes the corridor and supports the territorial integrity of Armenia. Analyst Pooya Hosseini, head of the "Armenia-Iran Strategic Cooperation Development Center" foundation, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"There are other forces behind Aliyev that use him to keep the region in constant tension and prevent from achieving real peace. It’s about Turkey, Israel, and [several] other countries. Connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through Iran gives Tehran leverage over Ankara and Baku. This is in the interests of both Iran and Armenia. This is exactly the alternative that Tehran proposed to Azerbaijan," the Iranian analyst noted.
According to him, Baku, advancing the idea of the so-called "Zangezur corridor" via Armenia, is trying to prevent the opening of transit roads through Armenia, but wants them to pass only through Azerbaijan.