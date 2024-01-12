Armenia to open embassy in Uruguay, office in Luxembourg in 2024

New resident diplomatic missions of Armenia abroad, as well as similar foreign missions in the country, were established in 2023 in order to further develop and strengthen diplomatic relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Decisions have been made to open an Armenian embassy in Uruguay, and an Armenian office in Luxembourg—under the Armenian embassy in Belgium.
The official opening ceremonies of these representative offices will take place in 2024.
In 2023, Canada, Belgium, and Qatar established new diplomatic missions in Armenia.
Also an official representative office of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and a representative office of the Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW) Development Bank of Germany were opened in Armenia’s capital of Yerevan.