Iranologist: Safest way for Iran toward north is via Armenia

The safest way for Iran toward the north passes through Armenia. Iranologist Pooya Hosseini, who is head of the "Armenia-Iran Strategic Cooperation Development Center" Foundation, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am about.

He explained that Iran does not want to be dependent on Azerbaijan, which has joined the anti-Iranian alliance and closely cooperates with Tehran's arch-enemy, Israel, as well as Iran's rival in the region, Turkey.

"The sooner Armenia finishes the construction of its section of the [North-South] road [corridor], the better. Iran will definitely give preference to Armenia as a transit country.

"Russia and India are also beneficiaries of the North-South corridor. India is interested also in the Armenian route. But a lot depends on Armenia as to how quickly it can find funding and finish the road.

"The construction of the corridor passing through Azerbaijan will last several years. At the same time, Iran has alternative routes toward the north, including through the Caspian Sea," Hosseini noted.