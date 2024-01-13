Iran to deploy new missile units and UAV platoons on its borders

Commander of Iranian Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Qumars Haidari said new missile units and platoons of unmanned aerial vehicles will be deployed on the borders.
In an interview with IRNA, Haidari said the deployment of troops does not mean the country is threatened, but it is being done to enhance intelligence dominance, combat readiness of the forces as well as their skill and familiarity with the geography of the country's borders.
He added that 11 combat and mobile brigades are being deployed on the borders to maintain sustainable security and improve unit readiness.
Two types of missiles have been approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces and their construction has been completed in the Army Ground Forces, he said, adding that they will be introduced soon.