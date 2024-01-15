News
Tiran Khachatryan, ex-deputy chief of Armenia army General Staff, arrested
Tiran Khachatryan, ex-deputy chief of Armenia army General Staff, arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Criminal Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has decided to choose a two-month detention as a preventive measure against the former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Tiran Khachatryan, who is accused of hooliganism, the Supreme Judicial Council informs NEWS.am.

A public criminal prosecution was launched against Khachatryan under the Armenian Criminal Code article on hooliganism, which was committed by using a weapon or threatening to use it.

Khachatryan was detained along the lines of a criminal case into an argument and ensuing shooting that took place in a restaurant in Aramus village Kotayk Province on January 11, causing hand injury to a person.

The injured person was recognized as the victim and questioned along the lines of the respective criminal investigation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
