Armenia PM: Government subsidies to communities increasing considerably as of January 1 (VIDEO)

Subsidies given by the Armenian government to the country’s communities are increasing considerably as of January 1. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this on Facebook, and posted a respective video.
"The decrease is only in the case of [capital city] Yerevan and Tsaghkadzor, where the potential of one’s own income is considerably large. Regardless of this, we proportionately assist Yerevan and Tsaghkadzor as well with specific programs, including in the matter of ensuring the growth of one’s own incomes," the post added.