Honorary title holders of Armenia to continue getting additional payment

Konstantin Kosachev: Current Armenia leadership is taking country as far away from Russia as possible

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi expresses support for Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project

Armenia legislature speaker to UAE delegation head: Bilateral trade potential not exhausted

Armenia First President meets with Iran ambassador

Sargis Khandanyan: Armenia-UAE relations are dynamically developing

Analyst: On the ground it’s only Iran that restrains Azerbaijan desire to occupy Armenia’s Syunik Province

Armenia President attends World Economic Forum opening ceremony in Davos

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post

Strengthening the level of trust within Eurasian Economic Union is fundamentally important to Armenia, PM says

Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian calls on Israel authorities to protect Jerusalem Armenians from violence

Armenia parliament passes bill in connection military service evaders

EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ in case of any violation of Armenia territorial integrity

3 UAVs aimed at US military base in Erbil shot down in Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia ruling power legislator: We hear signals of support from Western partners

Gagik Melkonyan: Batch of Russian weapons already in Armenia

Papoyan: No clause in November 9, 2020 statement that Russians shall come, monitor something in Armenia territory

Gevorg Papoyan: Armenia speaks with Azerbaijan both directly and through mediators

Armenia ruling power lawmaker: Simultaneous withdrawal implies both sides withdrawing from their current positions

Armenia ruling force MP: Peace treaty with Azerbaijan should be signed on basis of maps

Armenia premier: New nuclear plant construction is megaproject

Armenia parliament speaker: I have never been to Rwanda

Nephew to Khachatryan: US will continue assisting in Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee capacity development

Newspaper: What will Armenia membership in BRICS bring?

France Senate to discuss resolution on Armenian population’s right to return to Karabakh

Israel announces end of intense military operations in northern Gaza

Armenia PM receives US State Department Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption

Armenia MFA: Pogroms against Armenians in Baku became culmination of ethnic cleansing in Azerbaijan SSR

Just 735 out of 120,000 Karabakh refugees apply for Armenia citizenship

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker: What Azerbaijan leader does, he does as ‘mirror’

362 people die in Armenia road accidents in 2023

24 people injured after explosion, fire in Azerbaijan capital Baku

Climate conference host Azerbaijan, former SOCAR official as event president: COP29 at center of scandal

MFA spox: Armenia supports ‘one China’ principle

Legislature speaker: All theories that only Armenia concedes something are not true, logic is two-fold

Armenia parliament opposition leader: Peace agenda with Azerbaijan is fake

Armenia legislative body speaker: There is no, there can’t be any clause about ‘Zangezur corridor’ in peace treaty

Armenia to get information on turnover of large corporations that work in the country

Olivier Decottignies: France mobilization for Karabakh refugees not weakening

Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions’ next meeting slated for late January

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors calls on Biden to take steps to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan

Armenia President to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal

Ruling force MP: Our wish is to make 29,800-square-kilometer territory of Armenia safe

Justice ministry plans to increase effectiveness of training Armenia correctional facilities’ employees

Ukraine citizens’ fake passports made in Azerbaijan

Honorary title holders of Armenia to continue getting additional payment

At least 11 people killed in heavy Brazil rains

Armenia PM: Government subsidies to communities increasing considerably as of January 1 (VIDEO)

Entrepreneur, 22, creates sun-powered 7-seater bike from scrap metal

Armenia parliament kicks off new year’s first sessions

Fortune: Preparing for ‘Disease X,’ even deadlier than covid, to be discussed at World Economic Forum in Davos

4 dead, 1 injured in hot air balloon accident in US

Tiran Khachatryan, ex-deputy chief of Armenia army General Staff, arrested

Scientists develop biorobotic heart to explore new treatments

RA Ministry of Defense: Communication with serviceman lost due to snowstorm

Iran to deploy new missile units and UAV platoons on its borders

A Japanese airline's Boeing returned to its departure airport due to a crack in the cockpit glass

Around 120 MEPs have signed a petition to strip Hungary of its EU voting rights

Ukraine reported a massive missile attack by Russian troops

The Catholicos of All Armenians left on a visit to the Dioceses of the AAC in the USA, Great Britain and Ireland

CoE Commissioner for Human Rights: Protecting all Karabakh conflict victims’ rights is key to peace process success

Iranologist: Safest way for Iran toward north is via Armenia

Pooya Hosseini: Azerbaijan president trying to deprive Armenia of transit opportunities

Armenia’s Mirzoyan congratulates France’s new FM, Stephane Sejourne

Armenia to open embassy in Uruguay, office in Luxembourg in 2024

Dollar gains, euro loses value

Armenia’s Margara checkpoint on Turkey border ready for operation after major renovation

Armen Abazyan is reappointed Armenia National Security Service chief

Armenia National Security Service director Armen Abazyan sacked

Maria Zakharova: Russia MFA regrets Armenia's absence of response to ‘Nazi march’ in Yerevan

Russia MFA spox to Armenia ruling force MP: I have feeling that some people have lost sense of proportion

Zakharova: Russian peacekeepers’ criticism in Armenia does not contribute to anything

Iran envoy: We want to have long-term strategic relations with Armenia

Le Figaro deputy director on new French culture minister’s appointment: Armenians of France are sad

84,000 cars imported to Armenia last year, 83% more than in 2022

John Kirby: US has stopped weapons, military equipment supply to Ukraine

Armenia transfers 187 billion drams to EAEU shared ‘pot’ but receives 61% less from there in 2023

Economy minister: Armenia can become transit country for India toward EAEU, European countries

US State Department: Durable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan possible

4,000-year-old fortifications discovered in Saudi Arabia

Rolls-Royce sets new record for car sales

Agreement reached on developing Armenia-India trade relations

James O'Brien: US very excited that Armenia, Azerbaijan continue having strong bilateral agenda

Armenia ruling power lawmaker: Today there is no basis for war with Azerbaijan

Armenia ruling force MP: Without guarantors, peace treaty with Azerbaijan is meaningless document

Saudi Arabia issues $12 billion in bonds

Maersk: Red Sea shipping disruption will hit global economy

Ex-Deputy FM Vahe Gevorgyan replaces Sergey Manassarian as Armenia Ambassador to China

Dollar falls, euro rises in Armenia

Everything said by Azerbaijan president should be taken seriously, Armenia ruling force legislator states

Armenia ruling power MP on signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan without mediators: Very tempting proposal

Armenia will no longer be at war in any period of time, ruling force lawmaker says

Nikol Pashinyan to new PM of France: I will be happy to host you in Armenia on official visit

Iran envoy: What would be violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity is not acceptable to us

Czech Rep. supplies first batch of mobile diesel generator sets to Armenia nuclear plant

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign memorandum on clearing floating mines in Black Sea

Deputy defense minister on Armenia soldiers’ non-combat deaths: Such incidents have occurred, still exist today

Ombudsperson on non-combat deaths in Armenia army: State should have proper prevention structures