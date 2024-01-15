Honorary title holders of Armenia to continue getting additional payment

Persons with honorary titles of Armenia will continue to receive a monthly supplement of 40,000 drams (approx. US$100). Armenuhi Harutyunyan, Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia, announced this during the debates on the package of bills on amendments to the Law on State Awards and Honorary Titles and related laws at Monday’s session of the National Assembly.
The aforesaid applies to about 1,000 persons.
According to the deputy minister of justice, honorary titles should be abolished in Armenia. In her words, there are currently 17 honorary titles in the country, and all of them should be abolished.
"Only the title of ‘Distinguished Collective’ will remain," added Harutyunyan.
She noted that these titles have nothing to do with professional growth.
"In many countries, there are no such titles, and the incentives of specialists and cultural figures are based on the specific results of their activities," the deputy minister of justice emphasized.
According to Harutyunyan, the Armenian authorities intend to develop more contemporary methods of encouragement.
But those who already have the titles of People's Artist and Distinguished Artist will retain them, and their bonuses will also be preserved.