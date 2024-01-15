News
Wednesday
January 17
Wednesday
January 17
362 people die in Armenia road accidents in 2023
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia documented an increase in the number of offenses in the country.

Presenting the 2023 results, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Aram Hovhannisyan informed that 35,052 crimes were recorded in the eleven months of last year.

There is a considerable increase in a number of directions, particularly in traffic accidents and drug trafficking.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained the increase in the number of murders in Armenia by the fact that, in accordance with the new Criminal Code, legal proceedings are also carried out into sudden deaths, but added that the actual number of murders had dropped by seven—from 52 to 45.

Three hundred more cases of illegal arms trafficking were found out, an 1,415 weapons—305 rifles, 11 machine guns, 21 mortars, and 5 sniper rifles—were either confiscated or voluntarily surrendered.

The illegal circulation of drugs has increased 2.5 times in Armenia.

In 2023, a total of 4,368 traffic accidents were recorded, in which 362 people died and 6,200 others were injured. These cases increased by 258 compared to 2022. This is explained by the fact that the police patrol service was not fully implemented during the reporting period. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia highlighted the presence of video surveillance cameras in problematic areas.
