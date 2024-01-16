Armenia parliament passes bill in connection military service evaders

The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday passed—in the second and final reading—the bill on making addenda to the Law on Military Service and the Status of Servicemen.
A total o 61 MPs voted in favor of, whereas 27 others—against, this bill.
Thus, the male Armenian citizens who have not carried out their mandatory military service and left Armenia will be able to return to Armenia after the age of 27 and be exempted from criminal prosecution after completing their two-year military service.
Also, they can serve 15 months and pay 2.5 million drams, or serve 7.5 months and pay 5 million drams, or serve 1 month and pay 10 million drams.
In addition, it will be possible not to serve in the Armenian army at all if they pay 15 million drams.
At the same time, criminal prosecution will be terminated against persons aged 37, in the case of fixed-term service, and at the age of 45, in the case of reserve officer service.
Furthermore, those male Armenian citizens who have been issued citizenship of another country as well after the age of 27 will be exempted from military service in Armenia if they have served 12 or more months until then in the army of their country of residence. Otherwise, they can be exempted from military service in Armenia if they pay 2.5 million drams.