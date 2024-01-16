News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian calls on Israel authorities to protect Jerusalem Armenians from violence
Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian calls on Israel authorities to protect Jerusalem Armenians from violence
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

In his article published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the fourth President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, wrote that in Jerusalem's Old City, home to the world's oldest Armenian diaspora community, violence has broken out amid a land dispute that could threaten the Armenian Quarter's future.

"Large recent coordinated attacks against members of the Armenian community of Jerusalem are a matter of grave concern," Sarkissian wrote, in particular, and demanded immediate intervention by the Israeli authorities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos