Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian calls on Israel authorities to protect Jerusalem Armenians from violence

In his article published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the fourth President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, wrote that in Jerusalem's Old City, home to the world's oldest Armenian diaspora community, violence has broken out amid a land dispute that could threaten the Armenian Quarter's future.
"Large recent coordinated attacks against members of the Armenian community of Jerusalem are a matter of grave concern," Sarkissian wrote, in particular, and demanded immediate intervention by the Israeli authorities.