EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ in case of any violation of Armenia territorial integrity
EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ in case of any violation of Armenia territorial integrity
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The EU has been passing clear messages to Azerbaijan that any violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity would be unacceptable and will have severe consequences for EU-Azeri relations. Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission of the European Union (EU), told about this to Armenpress, when asked to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest threats and territorial claims against Armenia.

“The European Union has spared no diplomatic efforts to help reach a mutually acceptable settlement of the conflict over the past few years.

“We have been in close contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaderships, tirelessly reiterating our support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of both countries and the resolution of issues exclusively by peaceful means. Our communication channels remain open.

“The EU has been using every opportunity to pass clear messages to Azerbaijan that any violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity would be unacceptable and will have severe consequences for our relations. We remain firm and steadfast in this stance

“The President of the European Council Charles Michel, the High Representative /Vice-President Josep Borrell and the EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar continue their engagement for a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Stano said.
