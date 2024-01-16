Strengthening the level of trust within Eurasian Economic Union is fundamentally important to Armenia, PM says

From January 1, 2024, the Republic of Armenia has accepted the chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) bodies where every country plays an important role in the formation of the single area of economic cooperation. This is noted in Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s address to the heads of EAEU member countries on the occasion of Armenia's chairmanship in 2024 in the bodies of this organization. Strengthening the level of trust within the EAEU is fundamentally important to Armenia, Pashinyan noted.
"The [EAEU] chairmanship of the Republic of Armenia coincides with the ten-year anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union on May 29, 2014. During the ten years of EAEU activity, significant results were achieved in all spheres of cooperation. At the same time, there remain a number of issues of strategic importance, without the solution of which it is impossible to complete the formation of an effective single economic area.
"Only by coordinating the efforts of EAEU member countries will we be able to create an even more stable model of economic cooperation for future generations, without their correlation with political or geopolitical shifts.
"The current instability of the world economy requires reviewing the principles and tools of economic interaction. Under these conditions, we must make maximum efforts to ensure the full functioning of the EAEU for the benefit of the citizens and businesses of our countries," the Armenian PM added in his address.