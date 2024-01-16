Sargis Khandanyan: Armenia-UAE relations are dynamically developing

Relations between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are developing with dynamism. The chair of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, Sargis Khandanyan, said this during the meeting held with the delegation led by the chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council of the UAE, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, on Tuesday.
“And in this context, the inter-parliamentary cooperation is very important. I think there is unrealized great potential between the parliaments of the two countries. There is already a draft Memorandum of Cooperation, and its signing will reach the bilateral relations to a new level,” Khandanyan added, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He considered an important achievement the mutual elimination of visa requirement for the citizens of Armenia and the UAE.
The aforesaid committee chair touched also upon the security environment around Armenia. It was noted that despite difficulties Armenia believes that peace and stability will be established in the region eventually, and the Armenian side undertakes practical steps for that purpose. Sargis Khandanyan spoke also about the forcible deportation of the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh throughout centuries because of the ethnic cleansing policy of Azerbaijan.
The Armenian parliamentarians welcomed the guests, talked about the necessity of the development of bilateral cooperation in a number of spheres, and presented the Crossroads of Peace project of Armenia.
Thanking the Committee Chair and members for the reception, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi presented the experience of the UAE regulating relations in case of having problems with some countries. The guest expressed conviction that the cooperation with the neighbors can promote the establishment of peace. Highlighting the Crossroads of Peace project, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, noted that they support the implementation of this initiative.