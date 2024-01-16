Armenia legislature speaker to UAE delegation head: Bilateral trade potential not exhausted

Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) speaker Alen Simonyan on Tuesday received a delegation led by the chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and vice-president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.
Welcoming the guest, the speaker of the NA noted that the UAE is one of Armenia's reliable and important partners, and the results of the high-level political dialogue, friendly relations, and dynamic interaction established between the two countries are obvious, the NA informs.
According to the results of 2023, the UAE is the second largest trade partner of Armenia, as the respective amount exceeded $2 billion last year.
Simonyan expressed confidence that the bilateral trade potential is not exhausted, and assured that the Armenian government is ready to assist in the promotion of this process.
Also, an agreement was reached to expand the institutional foundations of Armenia-UAE parliamentary relations by signing an agreement on cooperation.
Reflecting on the current security situation in the South Caucasus and the efforts made by the Armenian side to achieve peace and stability in the region, the head of the parliament emphasized that Armenia has adopted a peace agenda and presented its Crossroads of Peace project.
The comprehensive economic cooperation between Armenia and the UAE was also discussed.