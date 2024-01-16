Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi expresses support for Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Tuesday received a delegation from the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), led by Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of this council.
The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the intense development of Armenia-UAE economic relations, within the framework of which the trade between the two countries reached $2.8 billion in 2023, recording an increase of 185 percent compared to the previous year, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties discussed as well the possibilities of cooperation within the domains of bilateral interest.
Also, Al Nuaimi expressed support for the Crossroads of Peace project presented by the Armenian government, along the lines of which the two parties discussed regional cooperation.