News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
US Securities and Exchange Commission charges global software company SAP SE with bribery schemes in Azerbaijan
US Securities and Exchange Commission charges global software company SAP SE with bribery schemes in Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against global software company SAP SE for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) arising out of bribery schemes in South Africa, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan, the SEC informed in a press release.  

The company agreed to monetary sanctions of nearly $100 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest to settle the SEC’s charges.

The SEC’s order finds that SAP, whose American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, violated the FCPA by employing third-party intermediaries and consultants from at least December 2014 through January 2022 to pay bribes to government officials to obtain business with public sector customers in the seven countries mentioned above.

According to the SEC’s order, SAP inaccurately recorded the bribes as legitimate business expenses in its books and records, despite the fact that certain of the third-party intermediaries could not show that they provided the services for which they had been contracted.

The SEC’s order finds that SAP failed to implement sufficient internal accounting controls over the third parties and lacked sufficient entity-level controls over its wholly owned subsidiaries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos