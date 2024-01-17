Armenia's financial indicators have been impressive in recent years, International Monetary Fund head says

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
During the conversation, the President lauded Armenia's effective cooperation with the IMF, and expressed confidence that this cooperation will be continuous, the President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In her remarks, the managing director of the IMF emphasized the impressive financial indicators of Armenia in recent years, and stressed that broader possibilities and domains of economic growth will be recorded if a stable and final peace is established in the country’s region.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views also on the current challenges and their impact on the development and progress of the world economy.