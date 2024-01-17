Armenia opposition lawmaker: ‘Peace treaty’ will not guarantee that Azerbaijan will not start war

The so-called "peace treaty" document will not guarantee that Azerbaijan will not start a war against Armenia, opposition MP Elinar Vardanyan said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Also, it does not guarantee that Azerbaijan will withdraw its troops from the occupied territories [of Armenia]," added Vardanyan.

According to her, the talks about the peace treaty come down to the fact that Azerbaijan dictates its terms, and therefore this is not a negotiation on equal terms.

"As a result, Armenia can be forced to sign a document about nothing—from the point of view of the interests of Armenia itself. But [PM] Nikol Pashinyan will present it to the Armenian public as a ‘peace treaty.’ However, after that, Baku will force Armenia to fulfill all its demands. The document is not going to include the issue of border delimitation and demarcation, there are no provisions regarding the rights of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Armenians, etc. This declarative document will record the defeat of Artsakh Armenians and the victory of Azerbaijan.

"An attempt is being made to put an end to the Artsakh issue. In addition, the issue of Armenia opens from the point of view of Azerbaijan's ambitions, including the so-called ‘enclaves,’ the handing over of which will turn Armenia into an enclave," Vardanyan noted.

She recalled that earlier, the Armenian authorities had tried to convince the Armenian public that Azerbaijan does not raise the issue of “enclaves,” but later they accepted that such an issue is being raised.

"At the same time, it’s about areas of strategic importance. The Armenian authorities are well versed in the tools of manipulation, so I urge not to be surprised if the Armenian citizens wake up one day and see the Azerbaijani troops in one of the villages of [Armenia’s] Tavush [Province]," emphasized the opposition lawmaker.

In her opinion, Armenia's opposition can be blamed for the fact that although it was able to suspend and slow down the handover of Artsakh, it could not "seize the hand of the [Armenian] authorities."

"Our task is to explain to the [Armenian] public that we need their support in order to stop the threats against Armenia," concluded Vardanyan.