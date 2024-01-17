News
EU Council adopted a decision to increase EUMA personnel in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

EU Council adopted a decision to increase the number of personnel of the European Union Mission in Armenia, which is conducting civilian observation activities. 

“Welcoming the EU Council decision on enlargement of EUMA. The increase in mission personnel underlines the EU’s commitment to peace and security in the region”, the mission wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The French ambassador to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies  wrote on X, that it is “a necessary decision that was taken at the proposal of France and which will contribute to regional stability and will provide objective information to the international community.”
