Armenia envoy to CoE presents Azerbaijan political leadership’s latest statements to Committee of Ministers
Armenia envoy to CoE presents Azerbaijan political leadership’s latest statements to Committee of Ministers
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During the discussion of political issues, Ambassador Arman Khachatryan, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe (CoE), presented to the CoE Committee of Ministers the latest statements of the top political leadership of Azerbaijan, and stressed that these statements can seriously disrupt the process of establishing peace.

Ambassador Khachatryan noted that Azerbaijan's bellicose rhetoric, reneging on agreements reached, and making new demands on Armenia do not contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the region.

The Armenian ambassador called on the CoE Committee of Ministers to be consistent and take clear steps to prevent Azerbaijan from further worsening the situation in the region.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khachatryan reflected also on the report on the state of human rights published by the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, as a result of her visit to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, the Armenian ambassador emphasized that the records of Commissioner Mijatovic clearly reveal the baseless claims of Azerbaijan regarding the blocking of the Lachin corridor and the circumstances of the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ambassador Khachatryan concluded his address by reaffirming Armenia's commitment to the process of long-lasting peace in the region based on previously agreed principles.
