Pakistan confirms strikes on 'terrorist hideouts' in Iran

Thursday morning, Pakistan carried out an antiterrorist operation, within the framework of which strikes were carried out on "terrorist hideouts" in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Pakistan.
"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province," Pakistan's MFA said in a press release. "A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar.'"