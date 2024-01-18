News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
Pakistan confirms strikes on 'terrorist hideouts' in Iran
Pakistan confirms strikes on 'terrorist hideouts' in Iran
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Thursday morning, Pakistan carried out an antiterrorist operation, within the framework of which strikes were carried out on "terrorist hideouts" in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Pakistan.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province," Pakistan's MFA said in a press release. "A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar.'"
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos