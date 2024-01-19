News
US calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to sign peace treaty, recognizing each other's territorial integrity
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The US supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of the US Department of State, noted this during Thursday’s Department press briefing.

“We hope they will sign a durable peace treaty that recognizes such sovereignty and territorial integrity, the sooner the better. The parties have made significant progress over the past year, and we encourage them to maintain momentum building on past negotiations and conclude an agreement,” added the US State Department spokesperson. 
