North Korea announces underwater nuclear weapon tests

Annual total capital of 18 commercial banks in Armenia increases by 13.5% compared to previous year

Economy minister presents Armenia's Crossroads of Peace project to Germany business circles (PHOTOS)

Jean-Christophe Buisson points to Azerbaijan president’s another attempt to justify his wish to attack Armenia

Ambassador Kopyrkin: Russia expects Armenia PM to attend EAEU anniversary summit in Moscow

President Vahagn Khachaturyan meets with Antonio Guterres, John Kerry, reflects on situation in Armenia’s region

Minister, US envoy discuss Armenian-American cooperation in defense sector

Azerbaijanis destroy memorial to fallen Armenians from Karabakh’s Hakaku village

Converse Bank for the fifth time in a row is recognized as the best by Global Finance

Sergey Kopyrkin: Strategic interests of Russia, Armenia coincide

Kopyrkin: Russia ready to help achieve peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Ambassador Kopyrkin: No question of withdrawing Russian military base from Armenia

US calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to sign peace treaty, recognizing each other's territorial integrity

Armenia deputy FM to NATO official: Azerbaijan president’s recent statements contradict entire logic of negotiations

Azerbaijan's aggressive rhetoric does not contribute to stability, Armenia FM tells Croatia parliament deputy speaker

Mher Grigoryan discussed with Toivo Klaar the principles and legal basis of demarcation

Economy minister presents Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project to Germany colleague

Jean-Christophe Buisson: Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between Baku, Nakhichevan

Dollar drops, euro goes up in Armenia

“Viva University”: a long-term investment in youth empowerment

PM appoints commissioner for Armenian diaspora affairs in foreign countries

Sergey Lavrov: We have not heard Armenia objection to West's demand to remove Russia from South Caucasus

Georgia premier hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will find solution in near future, sign peace treaty

3+3 format in South Caucasus is 'promising,' Lavrov says

Lavrov: The West doesn’t want to allow implementation of Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia agreements

Russia MFA: Azerbaijan ready to sign peace treaty with Armenia in Russia

Russia FM: Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan himself closed Nagorno-Karabakh status issue

Russia MFA: Armenia doesn’t want Russian border guards’ deployment on Syunik Province road to Nakhichevan

Armenia’s Khachaturyan has brief conversation with France’s Macron

Sergey Lavrov: Armenia announces disappointment with CSTO, Russia, but did the West not disappoint?

Lavrov: EU monitoring mission in Armenia tried to ‘sniff out’ Russia's actions in region

Sergey Lavrov: Russia has never been initiator of any freezing of relations with Armenia

Armenia ex-FM Vartan Oskanian to coordinate work of committee for collective repatriation of Karabakh people

Lavrov: I did not see logic in Pashinyan's proposal in unblocking of transport corridor

Iran FM to Armenia President: Historical communication channels must be preserved, geopolitical changes inadmissible

Armenia ruling force MP: Azerbaijan has voiced many proposals, approaches which we don’t agree with

Aram Ghazaryan appointed provincial governor of Armenia’s Lori

Lydian company, which operates Amulsar gold mine, donates 12.5% of shares to Armenia government

Armenia to get more than €60M loan from Asian Development Bank to build Isakov-Arshakunyats road in Yerevan

Armenia President, Iran FM discuss situation in South Caucasus

Pakistan confirms strikes on 'terrorist hideouts' in Iran

The announcement on the complete allocation of "Euroterm" bonds ahead of schedule

Newspaper: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty signing at risk?

Armenia ambassador meets with Russia deputy FM, expresses concern about Azerbaijan’s latest statements

EU Council adopted a decision to increase EUMA personnel in Armenia

What provisions does resolution passed by France Senate include?

Armenia envoy to CoE presents Azerbaijan political leadership’s latest statements to Committee of Ministers

French Senate Calls For Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in its Resolution

Matter of 8 villages of Armenia’s Tavush Province to be discussed at border delimitation commissions’ meeting?

Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport because of luxury watch

Armenia FM to pay official visit to Croatia

Armenia opposition lawmaker: ‘Peace treaty’ will not guarantee that Azerbaijan will not start war

Ruling force MP: Russia attempts to keep ‘corridor’ notion on agenda through Armenia opposition

Armenia opposition MP to PM: What countermeasure do you propose if Azerbaijan starts war tomorrow

Netanyahu: Israel-Hamas war may continue into 2025

It is known who will be new governor of Armenia’s Lori Province

Analyst: Global centers know about Azerbaijan's plans to resort to military action against Armenia

Demonstration in support of Armenian Church held outside Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

MP Arthur Hovhannisyan to Austria delegation: Democracy is also security factor for Armenia

China population drops by 2.08 million in 2023

Major Japan shipping companies suspend routes via Red Sea

ARARATBANK attracts USD 5 million from GGF to propel green financing in Armenia

Khachaturyan, Grossi exchange views on nuclear power development in Armenia as green energy

France Senate to discuss today draft on passing Armenia territorial integrity resolution

Armenia's financial indicators have been impressive in recent years, International Monetary Fund head says

Lender from Armenian killed in Russia because of money owed

1,100-year-old ritual feast remains found in Mayan palace ruins in Mexico

Armenia President presents Karabakh Armenians’ problems to UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Georgia on Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project: Ready to support initiatives that contribute to regional stability

EU monitoring mission in Armenia carries out 1,500th patrol

President, Finland FM discuss Armenia-EU partnership

Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Karabakh’s Haterk village

Dubai Police add Lamborghini Urus Performante to their fleet

Newspaper: Bonus pay to be made law requirement in Armenia

US Securities and Exchange Commission charges global software company SAP SE with bribery schemes in Azerbaijan

36,200 forcibly displaced Karabakh Armenians apply for refugee status

Michael Roth calls on EU to pay more attention to Azerbaijan leader's threats to Armenia

Konstantin Kosachev: Current Armenia leadership is taking country as far away from Russia as possible

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi expresses support for Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project

Armenia legislature speaker to UAE delegation head: Bilateral trade potential not exhausted

Armenia First President meets with Iran ambassador

Sargis Khandanyan: Armenia-UAE relations are dynamically developing

Analyst: On the ground it’s only Iran that restrains Azerbaijan desire to occupy Armenia’s Syunik Province

Armenia President attends World Economic Forum opening ceremony in Davos

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post

Strengthening the level of trust within Eurasian Economic Union is fundamentally important to Armenia, PM says

Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian calls on Israel authorities to protect Jerusalem Armenians from violence

Armenia parliament passes bill in connection military service evaders

EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ in case of any violation of Armenia territorial integrity

3 UAVs aimed at US military base in Erbil shot down in Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia ruling power legislator: We hear signals of support from Western partners

Gagik Melkonyan: Batch of Russian weapons already in Armenia

Papoyan: No clause in November 9, 2020 statement that Russians shall come, monitor something in Armenia territory

Gevorg Papoyan: Armenia speaks with Azerbaijan both directly and through mediators

Armenia ruling power lawmaker: Simultaneous withdrawal implies both sides withdrawing from their current positions

Armenia ruling force MP: Peace treaty with Azerbaijan should be signed on basis of maps

Armenia premier: New nuclear plant construction is megaproject

Armenia parliament speaker: I have never been to Rwanda

Nephew to Khachatryan: US will continue assisting in Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee capacity development