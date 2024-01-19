News
Ambassador Kopyrkin: No question of withdrawing Russian military base from Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview to RIA Novosti that there is no question of withdrawing the Russian military base from Armenia.

"I don't know about such signals. I am guided by the official statements of the Armenian side, in particular, that there is no question of withdrawing the [Russian military] base. There were no such signals from the Russian side either," said the Russian envoy to Armenia, when asked whether there were any signals from Yerevan about the closing of the Russian military base in Gyumri and the pulling out of Russian border guards.
