Kopyrkin: Russia ready to help achieve peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Russia is ready to provide the maximum possible assistance to achieve peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
"The Russian side has worked very actively, persistently, consistently, and continues to work in this direction; this is evidenced by our actions. I will not even list what was done with the participation, at the initiative of the Russian side in this regard. I want to say that Russia remains steadfastly committed to providing the maximum possible assistance to this process, to achieving a truly stable, fair pacific settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," said Kopyrkin.
He noted that Russia is interested in stable peace in the region.
"We [i.e. Russia] support the process of normalization of relations, and Russia has always very actively emphasized its readiness to work in this direction in all aspects—whether it is the conclusion of a peace treaty, whether it is border delimitation, demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, it is the development of confidence-building measures, including contacts through civil society, be it the opening of [regional] communications," said the Russian envoy to Armenia.
He added that relevant tripartite structures have been created in which Russia actively participates.
"I repeat: Russia is firmly committed to providing the maximum possible, necessary assistance to this process. Of course, it is for the [Armenian and Azerbaijani] parties to decide, it is their sovereign issue. But, I repeat: Russia has been, remains, and will remain committed to active work in this direction. This matter is of vital importance for us [i.e. Russia]. The South Caucasus region is a very important region for us, and it is in our vital interests that the region be peaceful, stable, and prosperous," Kopyrkin emphasized.