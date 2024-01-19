Converse Bank for the fifth time in a row is recognized as the best by Global Finance

Converse Bank has been awarded with the “Best Trade Finance Provider in Armenia” for 2024 award by the prestigious Global Finance magazine.
"Taking into consideration the changes in the ever evolving economic landscape, receiving this international award testifies to the effectiveness of our efforts towards development of trade finance in Armenia, which would be impossible without close cooperation with international financial institutions and constant expansion of wide partnership network of the Bank.”, said Grant Akopian, Deputy CEO, Financial Director of Converse Bank CJSC.
Head of Financial Institutions and International Banking Relations at Converse Bank, Nelli Kocharyan, in turn, noted: "The Bank offers its clients comprehensive solutions for international trade deals ensuring maximum efficiency of transactions while offering full coverage of non-payment risks involved.”
At the same time to better meet the diverse demands of the customers the Bank is by their side throughout the entire trade transaction cycle, starting with providing consultancy on negotiations stage up to successful conclusion of transactions."
The Bank assured that it will continue to strive to develop and implement new approaches, including introduction of technological solutions aimed at its target for trade finance excellence alongside with supporting business growth strategies in a rapidly changing economic environment.
Converse Bank is regulated by the Central Bank of RA.