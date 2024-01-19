FM: Expansion of partnership with EU derives from vision of better, more secure environment for Armenia citizens

Our commitment to expansion of Armenia-EU partnership derives from the vision of a better and more secure environment for our citizens. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan noted this in his statement for the press of during Friday’s joint news conference with his Croatian colleague, Gordan Grlic Radman.
“Thus, with my Croatian counterpart we looked into the whole spectrum of the Armenia-EU relations covering our democratic reform agenda, people-to-people contacts, visa liberalisation dialogue, economic cooperation as well as security matters. In this context, I would like to underline that the Armenia-EU partnership is being enhanced with new dimensions, namely the EU monitoring mission and security dialogue.
“Today, we also had the chance to touch upon issues of cooperation in multilateral fora, within international organisations where Armenia and Croatia already have or will further benefit from closer cooperation,” the Armenian FM added.